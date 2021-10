It seems like after heaps of criticism being thrown toward the way of coach Jon Gruden, he finally thought on coming to the Saturday Night Live show and address them. Don’t worry it wasn’t the real Gruden, but a fake one which ended up leaving fans in splits. To those who are not aware, the world of NFL was shocked when a string of emails from the former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden went viral. After which he stepped down from his position because of the hatred shown towards him by the fans.

