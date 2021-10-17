Man slain on Capitol Hill Saturday night

I usually go to reruns on this weekend, but given that today is now Indigenous Peoples’ Day, it seems like I should repeat something more attuned to that holiday. Unfortunately, I do not have anything that fits the bill. The sad fact is that there is very little left over from the original residents of the area. Fortunately, there are some who are trying to change this. Chiefly in our area we have Armand Lione, a Capitol Hill resident who has been collecting what little is known about the Anacostan Indians. In August, he marked the second annual Garfield Park Native History day and came to Garfield Park with several boards displaying pictures and old newspaper clippings. During the course of the afternoon, numerous curious locals stopped by to learn what he had gleaned.

