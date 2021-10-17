CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man slain on Capitol Hill Saturday night

By Martin Weil
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was shot and fatally wounded on Capitol Hill Saturday night, becoming the third homicide victim in that part of the District this month. The latest shooting occurred at 12th and D streets SE. A man was fatally shot earlier this month on a school playground there. The...

www.washingtonpost.com

Washington Post

Victim in Capitol Hill slaying identified by D.C. police

The man fatally shot Saturday night on Capitol Hill has been identified by D.C. police as a 27-year-old resident of Capitol Heights, Md. Devante Waters was shot about 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of 12th Street SE, police said. His death was the second homicide this month at that location. A man was fatally shot Oct. 6 at a playing field near a school there.
