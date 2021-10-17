Finally an Aston Martin DB5 You Can Afford!

While it may be true that the Aston Martin DB6 has never enjoyed the same success or reputation level as the DB5, it was still a very impressive car. It offered improved aerodynamic and specifications compared to the DB5 and was offered in both coupe and convertible form. The problem with the DB6 is of course its age. Being built from 1965 to 1971 it is of course very difficult to find one in pristine condition. And this is where Lunaz comes along. For the right money - and we are talking about $1 million - the company will restore, re-engineer, and electrify your DB6.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO