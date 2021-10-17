Finally an Aston Martin DB5 You Can Afford!

One of the barriers for folks looking for a new truck is affordability. Half-tons regularly list for $50,000 (or more) and even mid-sized trucks, like Toyota’s Tacoma or Chevy’s Colorado base trims can cost upwards of $30,000. That forces most truck drives to look at the used market, where buyers can find vehicles for half the price. But of course, if you can buy new at a reasonable cost, you likely will. Ford smartly realized there’s a gap in the affordable truck market and introduced the Maverick in 2021, which can be had for under $20,000.
