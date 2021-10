CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – She has four restaurants under her belt, has authored five cookbooks, and also hosts a YouTube food and travel show, so it’s safe to say Chef Adrianne Calvo is busy. Her newest eatery is in the heart of Coral Gables, and it honors her mother’s Italian roots. “We just wanted to bring people back to be connected with food, with wine, with stories to just kind of feel connected to each other and when they taste the food, they feel connected,” she explained about Forte By Chef Adrianne, located on Miracle Mile. Forte is the fourth restaurant in...

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO