Leader of the State of Jefferson Movement Outs Himself as a Homophobe & Discusses American History & the Latinx Community With Red, White, & Blueprint Gang

By Shawn Schwaller
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late September, Mark Baird, the leader of the far-right State of Jefferson radical secessionist movement, joined Red, White and Blueprint leaders and members Carlos Zapata, Jon Knight, Woody Clendenen, and Lani Bangay, in the Mountain Top Media studio in downtown Redding to discuss a wide range of topics on their...

anewscafe.com

Comments / 9

 

