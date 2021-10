The dude is playing 3D chess. By allowing ATM to squeak out a win last Saturday, he handed Jimbo Fisher a huge contract extension while keeping the score close enough for the committee to look past this loss... Saban knows good and well that he will still win the SEC West, and that UGA is the only thing standing in his way. Not only do the Tide have an easy path into the playoff picture, but they also just set the Texas A&M football program back a decade.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO