UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz trashed “coward and quitter” Corey Anderson following the recent comments that he made. Anderson knocked out Ryan Bader at Bellator 268 last weekend and, following his win, he said that he’s the best light heavyweight in the world right now. Blachowicz, however, vehemently disagrees with that assertion. The Pole is the UFC light heavyweight champion and just last February he knocked out Anderson in a devastating fashion. Although Anderson does have a previous win over Blachowicz from UFC 191 in 2015, the recent KO win by Blachowicz seems to indicate that, right now, he is the superior light heavyweight.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO