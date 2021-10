Static Shock's movie just got a big spotlight at DC FanDome. Last year's edition actually surprised a lot of fans by announcing a brand new project featuring the character. Reginald Hudlin will be a big force behind the Static movie. Randy McKinnon of Disney's Safety is confirmed to be writing the movie. No one was expecting this movie while FanDome was getting underway last year. But, the fans are really getting their wish, and there are more surprises to come this weekend. Still, for many, this development was absolutely unthinkable five years ago. HBO Max put the Static Shock cartoon series onto its service earlier this year and social media celebrated all day. The demand for the character is there and it looks like the fans are set to be fed. Check out some of the announcement right here:

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO