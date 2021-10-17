CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

With new starting QB, ODU falls to Western Kentucky 43-20

By Brian Parsons
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Old Dominion lost its fifth consecutive game on Saturday as they fell to Western Kentucky 43-20 on Homecoming weekend.

A bit of a surprise came before the game when it was announced that Hayden Wolff would be replacing D.J. Mack as starting quarterback.

Coach Ricky Rahne said he made the decision to bench Mack for Wolff last Sunday.

“He’s been practicing very well and tI hought he gave us a better chance to win this game and win in the future,” Rahne said.

As the game progressed, the ODU defense had a tough time against the Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe who threw for 397 yards and five touchdowns.

Zappe entered the game with 12,239 career passing yards, the active leader in the nation.

Old Dominion trailed 27-3 at the half and in the second half Wolff led the Monarchs on two touchdown drives and they cut the deficit to 13 points.

The Hilltoppers however responded with a touchdown and field goal on way to a 23 point win.

Ali Jennings III had a breakout receiving performance for the Monarchs (1-6, 0-3 Conference USA).

Norfolk State clinches Homecoming win; records fourth straight win for first time in a decade

The sophomore wide receiver made 13 catches for 172 yards. Zack Kuntz added eight catches for 114 yards.

The tandem combined for 286 of ODU’s 327 yards in the air.

“It was my first start in two years so I gotta do a better job executing the offense, the base offense doing what the coaches ask of me, which I promise to do moving forward,” Wolff said after the game.

Defensively, R’Tarriun Johnson had 10 total tackles, one for a loss, and intercepted a pass for the second-consecutive game.

The Monarchs now enter their bye week before hosting LA Tech on Oct. 30 for a 3:30 p.m. game.

