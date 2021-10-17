Pet of the Day, Oct. 16

Hi, we’re Mac and Swiss, a 9-year-old orange tabby longhair and a 6-year-old lynx point shorthair. Looking for the handsomest mature gents in catland? There’s no need to choose — we’re best buds! We’ll bring you twice the companionship and love and enjoy lounging and curling up by you, welcoming soft pets and cuddles. Swiss can be nervous sometimes, but with Mac around and your loving patience, a lifetime of feline joy and adoration is coming your way. We’ll thrive best with an experienced owner in a quiet home (no young kids, please). To learn more, visit the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (BEBHS) online at berkeleyhumane.org.
Comments / 0