Pet of the Day, Oct. 16

WRAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Aspen! This 6-month-old is an energetic lab mix who loves car rides and playing...

www.wral.com

Bensalem Times

Free pet adoption

Doll 10 Beauty is partnering with Women’s Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Road in Bensalem, as sponsor of a free pet adoption event on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Dolls for Paws Adoption Event will feature family activities, pumpkin painting, food, refreshments and a chance to win raffle prizes. All adoption fees will be fully covered by Doll 10 Beauty.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
News On 6

Pet Of The Week: Chihuahua Mixes Annie & Oakley

It's our Pet of the Week! This week we have four-month-old Oakley and Annie, a brother and sister duo of Chihuahua mixes. If you'd like to adopt both, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune park during the hours between 10a-5p.
PETS
B106

Find Your Next Best Friend! Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend

During this pandemic, a lot of us have suffered depression, anxiety, and loneliness. Now the world is opening back up, and getting back out into the world can help with those issues. Of course, there's another way to boost your spirits, and that's by adopting a new furry friend to...
KILLEEN, TX
KRMG

October deal offers pets for just $10

The Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is offering adoptions for $10 through the end of October. The shelter will be open seven days a week, noon to 6 p.m. The evening adoption hours won’t start back up again until next Spring. Every Tulsa Animal Welfare pet is vaccinated, spayed/neutered, dewormed, gets...
TULSA, OK
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Remi is a 5-month-old boy who loves to make biscuits with his paws! He plays with toys and also likes to cuddle. Visit...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
southgatv.com

Pet of the Day Tuesday: Bailey

MOULTRIE, GA – The Humane Society of Moultrie Colquitt County is overcapacity. One of the long-term residents there is Bailey…and is a wonderful dog just waiting for a forever family. One and a half years old and heartworm negative, Bailey has been at the shelter since April of this year....
MOULTRIE, GA
ormondbeachobserver.com

Halifax Humane Society's Pets of the Week for Oct. 14

Three dogs and one cat have been featured as this week's Halifax Humane Society Adoptable Pets of the Week. The first dog is Aggie, a 7-year-old terrier and American Staffordshire mix with a red and white coat. Call for adoption fee. The second is Calvin, a 2-year-old terrier and American...
PETS
southgatv.com

Pet of the Day Wednesday: Wes

CORDELE, GA – Today’s pet of the day has the cutest little corkscrew like tail! No, he’s not a little piggie…Wes is a gorgeous black and white mixed-breed dog. An owner surrender, Wes is one to two years old and is available for rescue or adoption. He is a very sweet pup and is strong and healthy at around 47 pounds and heartworm-free.
CORDELE, GA
lhvc.com

Community Pet Spotlight (Patches, Oct. 13)

Meet Patches. Patches is a gentle, affectionate and social two-year-old that will make a wonderful companion for her lucky adopter. This sweet young cat gets along well with people of all ages, as well as other kitties and polite dogs too. What a catch! Come into the Longmont Humane Society for a visit with Patches between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily, she may just be your perfect match!
LONGMONT, CO
fox5atlanta.com

Pets of the Day from Furkids

Tennessee welcomes company and will follow you around like a loyal buddy. Lizzy loves attention, food, and all the forehead scratches she can get.
PETS
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from Paws Atlanta

Allister is super loyal, a good listener, and loves to snuggle. He needs to be in an adult home with someone just as active as he is who can take over as his training bff.
ATLANTA, GA
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Heb

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Heb, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old lab mix. Heb is super sweet and very playful, and gets along well with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
Summit Daily News

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 17

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Cats. ASHE, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tan, neutered male. AUTUMN, 1 year, domestic shorthair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
thesunpapers.com

Voorhees Animal Orphanage hosts Halloween Pet Parade on Saturday, Oct. 23

The Voorhees Animal Orphanage is hosting a Halloween Pet Parade on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m., at the Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton. Bring your costumed pet and join the fun. Anyone who would like to participate in the Pet Parade must be present in the parking lot outside of L.L. Bean at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 for assembly. The pets will march through The Promenade following the Witch & Wizard Jazz Unlimited troupe. Participants in the pet parade are entered in the $100 Gift Card Raffle. The event will also feature the Studio of Dance Arts of Marlton.
MARLTON, MD
rhinotimes.com

National Fat Pet Day Is Actually On The Calendar

These days, there’s a national day for everything – there is National Ballroom Dancing Day and even a National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day and a Paranormal Day. So, it should come as no surprise whatsoever to anyone that Wednesday, Oct. 13 is “National Pet Obesity Awareness Day.”. Veterinarians and concerned...
PETS
East Bay Times

East Bay pets of the week for Oct. 15

Hi, we’re Mac and Swiss, a 9-year-old orange tabby longhair and a 6-year-old lynx point shorthair. Looking for the handsomest mature gents in catland? There’s no need to choose — we’re best buds! We’ll bring you twice the companionship and love and enjoy lounging and curling up by you, welcoming soft pets and cuddles. Swiss can be nervous sometimes, but with Mac around and your loving patience, a lifetime of feline joy and adoration is coming your way. We’ll thrive best with an experienced owner in a quiet home (no young kids, please). To learn more, visit the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (BEBHS) online at berkeleyhumane.org.
ALAMEDA, CA

