Hideki Kamiya Reminisces on His Career in New Kamiya Chronicles Video Series

One time playing Left 4 Dead Versus mode on the Dead Air campaign, I was down to a sliver of health, my screen was black and white meaning the next time I take damage I’m dead for good. As I hobbled to the safe room, respite and a chance to heal my character (I always played Bill because he was the old man that smoked cigarettes) my friend, playing Louis, was right behind me watching my back to make sure I made it. Right as I entered the safe room, a player using a Hunter pounced on me. Certain I was dead, I nearly let go of my controller, but my friend managed to get a shot off instantly killing the Hunter before it could do any damage to me, and we closed the door behind us, making the two of us the only survivors, and thus winning the match.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO