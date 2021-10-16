Dillion runs for 267 yards as Southern tramples UAPB 34-7

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, Jordan Mims ran for 134 yards and a touchdown and Fresno State beat Nevada 34-32 on Saturday. Down 34-26, Nevada's Carson Strong threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Cole Turner to cut the deficit to two points with two seconds left, but the 2-point conversion attempt was caught out of the back of the end zone. The Wolf Pack recovered the onside kick but time expired in the scramble for the ball.
Virginia Tech seemed to have it all figured out when it hired Justin Fuente, who rebuilt the Memphis program, to replace legend Frank Beamer. Fast forward a few years, and after a solid start, Fuente’s tenure in Blacksburg has really hit the skids. After a 10-4 year in 2016 to...
No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
Mississippi State’s quarterback room is currently down a player. Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach told reporters Monday that Jack Abraham is not currently with the team. Abraham, a product of Oxford High School in Mississippi, transferred from Southern Miss to MSU ahead of the 2021 season. Abraham did not record any statistics with the Bulldogs. In 27 games at Southern Miss, Abraham was 595-of-859 (69.3 completion percentage) for 7,067 yards, 41 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.
After spending a decade in the NFL, wide receiver Chris Hogan has decided to retire. On Saturday, the New Orleans Saints placed the veteran wideout on the reserve/retired list. Hogan received his first real opportunity in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2012, but it wasn’t until he signed...
Back when Oklahoma fans booed former starting quarterback Spencer Rattler and chanted for Caleb Williams, FOX’s Joel Klatt defended Rattler. After just two weeks of seeing Williams playing a prominent role on Oklahoma’s offense, Klatt is admitting that he was wrong. Williams first replaced Rattler at quarterback in Oklahoma’s comeback...
The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
Fake field goals are always a huge risk. There are so many ways they could go wrong, and they often do. Still, Army’s attempt at one on Saturday against Wake Forest was particularly notable for how badly it backfired. Backup quarterback Cade Ballard was tasked with throwing the pass, but the lame duck lob was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who had nothing but green in front of him.
The call was hard to believe and Iowa State’s radio announcers made no bones about their disbelief on the penalty flag being thrown for taunting after an apparent Cyclones’ touchdown Saturday against Oklahoma State. The play took place in the third quarter. Brock Purdy found Xavier Hutchinson on a slant...
What’s up with the Kansas City Chiefs this season?. If you asked NFL fans before the season to name the best team in the league, a lot of them would’ve answered: the Chiefs. Kansas City lost to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl, but Andy Reid’s team returned a lot of talent – especially on offense – and made some notable offseason moves.
Either a lot of Arkansas fans laid the points Saturday or they really don’t have a grasp on how Sam Pittman works. When the Razorbacks raced out to a 45-point lead at halftime, that was more than enough. And Pittman knew it. “Our goal at halftime was to play all...
HERMITAGE – Chris Roth rambled for 247 yards rushing and a trio of touchdowns, staking Sharpsville High's football team to a 34-6 Region 1 win over Kennedy Catholic. During Saturday's matinee at Butala Stadium the Blue Devils devoured KC's depleted defense for 378 rushing yards as Ian Smith scored from 7 yards out and contributed 85 yards rushing and Zack Tedrow tallied on a 44-yard scoring sprint.
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Myron Stewart raced 70 yards with a recovered fumble and Quin Mitchell returned an interception 75 yards for a score to give Grambling a 34-20 win over Texas Southern in a Southwestern Athletic Conference battle on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers managed less than 250 yards of...
The game was not nearly as close as the score, and the score wasn’t close. The Demopolis Tigers scored 27 points in the first quarter against the Jemison Panthers and another 19 in the second quarter en route to a 59-7 victory. The Tigers also put together another balanced attack that chewed up 700 yards of total offense, while giving up only 19 total yards to the Panthers. If not for a 43-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, the Tigers would have held the Panthers to negative yardage.
