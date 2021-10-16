The Nets’ best option might be to supersize themselves

The 2021-22 season has started and Kyrie Irving’s absence looms over the entire Brooklyn Nets organization. There does not appear to be any resolution in sight, other than the current one, where Irving is essentially forbidden from joining his teammates. The team’s position is clear and could basically be summarized as such: you are free to choose not to get vaccinated, and we are free to then decide you cannot play this season until that changes. We learned in the season opener on Tuesday that the team is not better off without him, far from it.

