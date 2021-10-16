The Nets’ best option might be to supersize themselves

On Friday, ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers were NOT having talks about a potential Kyrie Irving-Ben Simmons trade. This was pretty big news considering how both teams have had problems with their respective superstars of late. One bit that some folks...
The Warriors were dealing with a situation where a starter -- Andrew Wiggins -- was facing the possibility of missing all home games during the 2021-22 NBA season due to local COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Wiggins resolved that issue when he received the COVID-19 vaccine at the beginning of October, meaning...
When Kyrie Irving plays, he is arguably a Top 15 player who can occasionally raise his ceiling to that of a Top 10 player. Having to preface that sentence with “When Irving plays” is the issue as his availability has waned recently. Last season, Irving missed two stretches of multiple games that weren’t injury-related. This season he intended on becoming a part-time player for the Nets due to New York state’s vaccination requirement for professional sports home games despite the $17 million-plus he would lose.
The answer to that question, of course, is Tuesday. That’s when the NBA regular-season mercifully tips, but I ask that up top because all the news emanating out of the Association during training camp and preseason the past few weeks has been Ben Simmons or Kyrie Irving related. And I’ve been exhausted by all of it. Yet only the whimsical Nets guard could knock Simmons-specific news down a peg—or five—after Brooklyn took the bold move Tuesday of telling its superstar to go home until he’s eligible to play home games.
The 2021-22 season has started and Kyrie Irving’s absence looms over the entire Brooklyn Nets organization. There does not appear to be any resolution in sight, other than the current one, where Irving is essentially forbidden from joining his teammates. The team’s position is clear and could basically be summarized as such: you are free to choose not to get vaccinated, and we are free to then decide you cannot play this season until that changes. We learned in the season opener on Tuesday that the team is not better off without him, far from it.
Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was a bizarre one, and Lakers guard Rajon Rondo added to the bedlam. During a stoppage in play in the third quarter, Rondo went up to a fan sitting courtside and pointed his fingers right in the fan’s face, doing a mock gun-shooting motion. The fan responded by smacking Rondo’s hand away and was promptly ejected by security at Staples Center. Have a look.
The on-court spat between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard was all over social media as the to Los Angeles Lakers stars were seen getting into it on the sidelines. Dwight Howard was asked about the altercation after the game. The Lakers big man was vocal that the dispute was settled immediately after tempers flared on the court.
Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
In two of the Lakers’ six preseason games, Anthony Davis started at center. In the other four, it was veteran seven-footer DeAndre Jordan, with Dwight Howard coming off the bench in all five contests he appeared in. According to head coach Frank Vogel, however, we should not take that as...
Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season opened in disappointing fashion on Tuesday, as the team dropped a 121-114 decision to the Golden State Warriors. It was a rough debut for Lakers newcomer Russell Westbrook. After the game, superstar Anthony Davis revealed his strong message to the former MVP. “We want...
Anthony Davis is known as one of the most versatile big men in the game, being able to do a little bit of everything on the court. He is a two-way force, and there's no doubt that he's a top-tier player. When playing against the Phoenix Suns, Anthony Davis had...
A little PDA! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker shared their first public kiss at his NBA game in Los Angeles on Friday, October 22. Kendall, 25, supported the Phoenix Suns shooting guard as his team played agains the Los Angeles Lakers at The Staples Center. She sat courtside with friends Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, supporting her man from the crowd. After the Suns beat the Lakers 115-105, Devin, 24, walked over to Kendall and they shared a sweet hug and kiss.
On the opening day of the 2021-22 NBA season, Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers continued their preseason struggles. After going winless in the preseason, the Lakers started the season on a losing note as well. While the other parts of the Big 3 - LeBron James and Anthony Davis - had phenomenal games, Russ? Not so much.
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A former NBA player was one of two visitors accused last week in Hawaii of uploading fake COVID-19 test results into Hawaii’s Safe Travels portal. Kauai police said 34-year-old Lazar Hayward Jr. and 33-year-old Raven Randle were arrested after they flew into Lihue Airport on a...
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry went video game mode once again on Thursday night and stars around the league were loving every bit of it. The two-time league MVP had an unreal opening quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at home and exploded for 25 first-quarter points without missing a shot.
