Raymond, Rice help VMI rout Mercer 45-7 in key SoCon matchup

UTSA returns to the Alamodome to face Conference USA West Division foe Rice on Saturday. Here are three keys to a Roadrunner win over the Owls. UTSA has turned the reins of the offense over to QB Frank Harris. In recent weeks we’ve seen Harris be able to adjust the offensive plays as needed. The results have been two of the best games in Harris’ Roadrunner career. UTSA’s QB1 is hot right now. He’s making good decisions, he’s continuing to be accurate with his passes, and he’s making more big-time throws than ever before. If UTSA let’s Frank Harris continue to work, they will be in strong position for success this week.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO