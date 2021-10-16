Raymond, Rice help VMI rout Mercer 45-7 in key SoCon matchup

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
College football fans, particularly the diehards of the SEC, can sometimes forget that the players are humans. This is especially true for kickers, who are expected to do their job and are only remembered when they don't do it, which is usually on the biggest stage - the end of the game.
Virginia Tech seemed to have it all figured out when it hired Justin Fuente, who rebuilt the Memphis program, to replace legend Frank Beamer. Fast forward a few years, and after a solid start, Fuente’s tenure in Blacksburg has really hit the skids. After a 10-4 year in 2016 to...
Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, Jordan Mims ran for 134 yards and a touchdown and Fresno State beat Nevada 34-32 on Saturday. Down 34-26, Nevada's Carson Strong threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Cole Turner to cut the deficit to two points with two seconds left, but the 2-point conversion attempt was caught out of the back of the end zone. The Wolf Pack recovered the onside kick but time expired in the scramble for the ball.
No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
UTSA returns to the Alamodome to face Conference USA West Division foe Rice on Saturday. Here are three keys to a Roadrunner win over the Owls. UTSA has turned the reins of the offense over to QB Frank Harris. In recent weeks we’ve seen Harris be able to adjust the offensive plays as needed. The results have been two of the best games in Harris’ Roadrunner career. UTSA’s QB1 is hot right now. He’s making good decisions, he’s continuing to be accurate with his passes, and he’s making more big-time throws than ever before. If UTSA let’s Frank Harris continue to work, they will be in strong position for success this week.
No. 24 Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) will stay on the road Saturday for a cross-division matchup with No. 23 Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0). Kickoff from Heinz Field is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN. (...)
The call was hard to believe and Iowa State’s radio announcers made no bones about their disbelief on the penalty flag being thrown for taunting after an apparent Cyclones’ touchdown Saturday against Oklahoma State. The play took place in the third quarter. Brock Purdy found Xavier Hutchinson on a slant...
UTSA blew out Rice 45-0 Saturday night at the Alamodome. It’s the seventh straight win to start the season for the Roadrunners. Here are five thoughts from the game. Keep It Rolling. UTSA drove 75 yards on the opening series of the game to take a lead they would never surrender. The Roadrunners simply dominated Rice on Saturday night. UTSA has now won a program-record seven straight games to start the season and 10 of their last 11 dating back to last season. UTSA is red hot right now. This is by far the most successful stretch of winning UTSA has ever had.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trevor Hermanson and Corey Mayfield Jr. returned interceptions for touchdowns, UTSA allowed just 102 yards, and the Roadrunners rolled to a 45-0 homecoming victory over Rice on Saturday night. The Roadrunners, celebrating their 10th anniversary of football, improved to a program-best 7-0 (3-0 Conference USA West)...
Lord Botetourt alum Jerry Rice drilled a 37-yard field goal in overtime Saturday to lift the VMI football team to a 37-34 win over No. 19 Chattanooga in a Southern Conference game at Foster Stadium. Rice converted on five field goals, including a career-long 49-yarder, with 41 seconds remaining in...
GIRARD — As we enter Week 9 of the high school football season, two league rivals — Girard and Struthers — sit at similar positions across the board. The teams have the same record of 4-4, and like most squads at this point of the year, have each battled injuries all year long. Both are also on the playoff bubble. If the season ended today, Girard would be advancing as the 13th seed in Division IV, Region 13. Struthers would be just outside, as the 18th-ranked team.
The 19th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team saw late game heroics fall short in a 37-34 heartbreaking overtime loss on the road to the reigning Southern Conference champion VMI Keydets Saturday afternoon inside Foster Stadium in Lexington, Va. Chattanooga tied the game with 0:01 left in regulation on an Aaron Sears...
Updated college football power rankings entering Week 9 sees Alabama and Ohio State assert their dominance and Penn State and Oklahoma State faltered. Georgia had the week off but they’ll remain the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25. The only question about this team is who is going to be the starting quarterback when they get to the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. Stetson Bennett has played well with JT Daniels recovering from injury. Should Kirby Smart mess with the chemistry of this team and bench Bennett for Daniels? Georgia can win with either because of the nation’s best defense but it’s undeniable Daniels brings a higher ceiling to the offense, which will be needed when they face Alabama for the SEC title and in the playoff.
