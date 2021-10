In the same way that 1940s baseball players have hypothetical additions to their counting stats because of time missed due to World War II, so too will we have to consider how high Alexander Ovechkin would have climbed on the NHL’s all-time goals leaderboard were it not for COVID-19. Ovi had been remarkably durable over the course of his Washington Capitals career, only once missing more than four games in a season from 2005 to 2019. But of course, in 2020, the Caps’ year was called off with 14 games to spare, and then in early 2021, in a season already cut short by 26 games, Ovechkin had to miss 11 more due to a combination of COVID protocols and late-season load management.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO