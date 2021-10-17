Retired executive director of Dayton Metro Library named OLC’s Hall of Fame Librarian of the Year

Tim Kambitsch (Dayton Metro Library)

DAYTON — The Ohio Library Council’s Hall of Fame is honoring a local library employee as their Librarian of the Year.

On Wednesday Tim Kambitsch received the honor during a special luncheon and ceremony, surrounded by family, friends and colleagues.

Kambitsch served as the executive director of the Dayton Metro Library for 20 years.

The award recognizes a librarian for their career achievements, commitment, leadership and contributions to their community.

According to a release, Kambitsch began working with Dayton Metro Library as a teenager in 1972, where he would shelve books. He returned to work as a reference librarian after college and then went on to work in the technology department. He became the executive director in 2001 and held the position until he retired in earlier this year.

Kambitsch oversaw many projects during his time as executive director. He laid the groundwork for Libraries for a Smarter Future, a major facilities plan that is in its final stages.

©2021 Cox Media Group