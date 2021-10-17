CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders’ Week 6 Fantasy Football Preview

By Dalton Blackman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a rough couple of weeks for the Las Vegas Raiders, a trip to Denver is less than ideal for a bounce-back game. Derek Carr was starting to look like a viable QB1 in fantasy a few weeks ago. Now, he’s back to being a high-end QB2. Between the matchup and...

Raiderdamus’ Friday Foretelling: Raiders vs. Eagles

The following is a work of satire and humor about the Las Vegas Raiders. It may contain indecent or offensive language and/or imagery and due to its content it should not be read by anyone. Greetings, Raider Nation! It is I, the grilled onions on your Polish sausage, the tater...
Chicago Bears Q&A: Should Justin Fields be developed more as a passer — even at the sake of winning? And could Khalil Herbert supplant Damien Williams as the starting running back?

Don’t look now, but the Chicago Bears are on a two-game winning streak. That has slowed the questions about Matt Nagy’s job status, but there’s plenty for Brad Biggs to dive into in his weekly Bears mailbag entering Sunday’s game at Soldier Field against the rival Green Bay Packers. Is it more important to teach Justin Fields how to win as a game manager or to lose but develop his passing game? ...
Knee Jerk Reactions Following Raiders’ Week 6 Victory

No Gruden? No problem, as the Las Vegas Raiders left Mile High with a win!. In 25 years of watching the Raiders, it’s hard to remember a defensive line that won this consistently. They seem to have several guys beating blocks on almost every play. Also, it’s not just the top guys. Sure, the addition of Yannick Ngakoue has helped a lot. Yes, Maxx Crosby might be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Raiders Passing Game Review Versus Broncos

After a tumultuous week, the Las Vegas Raiders got back in the win column on Sunday. The passing game took center stage in this victory; here’s how they fared. From the first drive, it was clear the Raiders’ offense was out to make a statement. After back-to-back games where the offense was the problem, this was necessary. As such, when Derek Carr hit Henry Ruggs III for a long touchdown on the first drive, Raider Nation’s excitement went through the roof. The play itself shows how much Carr has progressed this year. He is much more aggressive, and the entire offense is better off for it. In the seasons before 2020, he likely never would have attempted that pass. The same is true for the touchdown pass to Kenyan Drake. It was one of Carr’s best passes of the season, and he displayed great anticipation by throwing the ball well before he was “open.”
Winners And Losers From Raiders Win Over Broncos

It was a great day to be a Las Vegas Raiders fan as the Silver and Black marched into Mile High and came out with a victory, 34-24. The game was not as close as the final score would indicate. The Denver Broncos scored in garbage time long after the game had been decided. Las Vegas kept its foot on the gas from the beginning till the end. A refreshing change from their normal conservative (and sometimes sluggish) play style in recent weeks.
Grading Raiders Offense Following Impressive Week 6 Victory

How would the Las Vegas Raiders offense fare without former head coach Jon Gruden? Judging from Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, they fared very well. The Raiders’ offensive plan of attack was a stroke of brilliance as they sliced and diced the Broncos’ defense. When the unit caught them cheating against the run, they hit them over the top. The running game made a resurgence, and things as a whole went well.
A Closer Look At Raiders CB Brandon Facyson

With all the injuries at the cornerback spot, it’s the next man up for the Las Vegas Raiders. One of the players who shined Sunday was defensive back Brandon Facyson. After both Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette landed on injured reserve, the Raiders had a problem at the cornerback position. While Casey Hayward was still locking opponents down and Nate Hobbs was manning the slot, the Raiders needed another player on the boundary. In an under-the-radar move, the team signed little-known cornerback Brandon Facyson off the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad. He joined Hayward, Denzel Perryman, Roderic Teamer, and Darius Philon as former Chargers players that joined Las Vegas this season.
Raiders: Biggest Concerns Heading Into Week 7

The Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 7 riding high after a big divisional road win in Denver. They defeated the Broncos, 34-24. They’ll now return home to face the 2-4 Philadelphia Eagles. As a Raiders fan, this synopsis alone should sound concerning to you. The Raiders are notorious for the...
Only Nation: Complete Domination By Raiders In Denver

The Las Vegas Raiders marched into Mile High and dominated the Denver Broncos more than the final score showed. A huge victory lap around the stadium was earned though I’m not sure if it was taken. Regardless, the Silver and Black thumped the Mile High City dwellers out of their home field advantage at Empower Field. The Broncos simply could not make a move without the Raiders having an effective answer on offense or defense.
Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
