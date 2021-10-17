Raiders’ Week 6 Fantasy Football Preview

After a tumultuous week, the Las Vegas Raiders got back in the win column on Sunday. The passing game took center stage in this victory; here’s how they fared. From the first drive, it was clear the Raiders’ offense was out to make a statement. After back-to-back games where the offense was the problem, this was necessary. As such, when Derek Carr hit Henry Ruggs III for a long touchdown on the first drive, Raider Nation’s excitement went through the roof. The play itself shows how much Carr has progressed this year. He is much more aggressive, and the entire offense is better off for it. In the seasons before 2020, he likely never would have attempted that pass. The same is true for the touchdown pass to Kenyan Drake. It was one of Carr’s best passes of the season, and he displayed great anticipation by throwing the ball well before he was “open.”

