Pittsburgh Zoo gets into the spooky spirit with the start of its annual Zoo Boo event

PITTSBURGH — That chill in the air means Halloween is just a few weeks away. This year Channel 11 is partnering with the Pittsburgh Zoo for “Zoo Boo!”

The annual event kicked off this morning. Kids showed off their Halloween costumes and got to trick or treat at 20 different spots across the zoo.

There’s a “Not-So-Spooky” haunted house, along with mascots and characters for photos. Zoo leaders said that it’s a great event for the whole family.

“We had a great experience, a lot of people coming out to trick or treat and kids all dressed up, a couple extra rain coats today but nothing that stopped our visitors from coming in,” explained Jaime Szoszorek, vice president for external relations.

Zoo Boo continues tomorrow as well as next Saturday and Sunday.