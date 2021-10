If you asked them to be honest, most people would admit they didn't even know if the Boston Red Sox would make the playoffs this year, let alone be up 2-1 on the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. The Astros won their division handily, going 95-67 to earn home-field advantage in the ALCS. The Red Sox, meanwhile, tied the New York Yankees 92-70 and had to get through the Wild Card Game to find themselves in their current position.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO