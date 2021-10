Summit County Council has new district boundaries, although they won't appear on the ballot until 2024. The changes to the boundaries are meant to address population gains in the northern part of the county and population losses in the south; keep municipalities in a single district as much as possible; and broaden opportunities for historically under-represented and minority communities, with African Americans making up more than a third of the population in two districts, potentially opening the door for more minority candidates.

