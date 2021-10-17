CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

One taken to hospital after car hits pole in Dayton

By WDTN.com Staff
WDTN
WDTN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iVZ0_0cTgOEqy00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- One person is injured after a car hit a pole in Dayton, Saturday.

Dayton police were on scene after a car hit a pole at North Gettysburg Avenue and Shenandoah Drive, near Four Points Market. The accident happened around 8:25 p.m.

North Gettysburg Avenue was closed off between Oakridge Drive and Vinna Villa Avenue. It has since reopened.

The patient was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, according to Regional Dispatch.

The crash is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

I-75 ramp reopens after Amazon trailer jack-knifes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The entrance to I-75 Northbound from Stanley Ave was closed down due to a crash Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to a semi-trailer crash around 12:50 am on Saturday morning.  An Amazon truck had jack-knifed on I-75 Northbound near Stanley Avenue, closing the entrance to the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

2 taken by CareFlight after fiery crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a fiery crash in Miami County Thursday. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office told our partners at Miami Valley Today that the crash happened on State Route 202 near Children’s Home Road around 4:30 p.m. A pickup truck was heading south on S.R. […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Man sentenced for 2019 crash that killed Wright State student

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville man has been sentenced for a wrong-way crash that killed a Wright State University student Friday. Ronald Myer, 55, was sentenced to five to seven and a half years in prison. He was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI in connection with the June 21, 2019 crash. He […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Accidents
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Gettysburg, OH
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Accidents
WDTN

Little known after victim shot in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night it is investigating a shooting that injured one man. The Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday night, deputies were called to the area around 1900 Needmore Road on a report of shots being fired. When deputies arrived around 6 p.m. they […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

New video released by Dayton Police shows more details of Owensby arrest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New video released by the Dayton Police Department Thursday shows the details after Clifford Owensby was arrested. Initial body camera video showed officers pulling Owensby from his vehicle at a traffic stop on September 30 after Owensby told officers he was paraplegic and unable to walk. The Dayton Police Department released […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WPAFB: No threat found after explosive sensors triggered

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and a portion of State Route 235 were temporarily closed due to an investigation Friday. The base said at approximately 4:30 p.m., explosive monitoring sensors were triggered on a semi-truck during an inspection at the commercial delivery Gate 26A in Area A. […]
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH
WDTN

Montgomery County hosts drug take-back events

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Several cities are holding National Drug Take-back Day events across Montgomery County from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, October 23. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they will be hosting drive-thru drop-offs at the Harrison Twp. Substation at 5945 North Dixie Drive. Residents can also dispose of drugs […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Miami Valley Hospital#Regional Dispatch
WDTN

Dayton names new chief of police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has a new chief of police. Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein appointed Kamran Afzal as the new chief of police for the Dayton Police Department. She said Chief Afzal has nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement operations and executive leadership, including his most recent service […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Person of interest wanted in Butler County stabbing

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a homicide in Hanover Township. The murder happened Thursday night in Hanover Township. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones took to Facebook Friday telling the community his office is looking for 30-year-old Justi Nix for questioning about the […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy