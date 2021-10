DENVER — According to the Colorado Apartment Association, there were 2,498 eviction actions filed across all of Colorado in September. In an interview with 9NEWS, Drew Hamrick, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for the association, said there were 3,768 evictions filed in September 2019 (before the pandemic). That mean's last month's number was 66.3% of the pre-pandemic level.

HOUSE RENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO