Politics

Knee-jerk opposition to mandate

Times-Herald
 8 days ago

“Honor thy father and thy mother” — Exodus. The funny thing about the Fifth Commandment is that whatever you think about the authority of Exodus, basically everyone in our community, as a matter of course, honors our parents — because it is good,...

Washington Post

More Republicans support opposition to government vaccine mandates than support open carry

The deadliest month of the pandemic in a single state came in New York in April 2020. There, at the pandemic’s outset, a combination of ignorance about the coronavirus and a failure to move quickly enough to combat it led to more than 1 out of every 1,000 residents of the state dying. New York’s neighbors were hit hard, too; New Jersey lost 7 out of every 10,000 residents and Connecticut lost 6.
CARTOON: Opposite reaction

As inflation hits and grocery, gasoline and consumer costs skyrocket, President Joe Biden’s approval rating plummets. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Oswego County Legislature votes in opposition to COVID mandates

OSWEGO COUNTY – In a symbolic show carrying no legal weight, the County Legislature voted overwhelming in opposition to governmental COVID mandates of any kind Oct. 14. Cheers went up from the public in attendance a number of times as legislators rose to speak in favor of the resolution and in opposition “to any COVID-19 vaccine mandates and any other similar legislation, order, ordinance, or regulation by any local, state, or federal government that affects a citizen’s rights to make their own health care choices.”
Opposition grows as Texas Republicans try to upend vaccine mandates

Republicans in the Texas Legislature face an uphill battle as they try to pass a bill exempting most of the state’s workforce from vaccine requirements enacted by their employers. For one, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott asked them to take up the matter just this week, following up on an executive...
Interview: CA Senator Dr. Richard Pan addresses vaccine mandate opposition

(KTXL) — FOX40’s Eric Harryman talks with California Senator Dr. Richard Pan about vaccine mandates and people’s reasons for opposing them. “Well, the question is what’s the reason they would oppose the vaccine mandate?” Pan said. “And it’s based on misinformation about vaccines, about their safety and efficacy — Then, I think that’s an issue.” […]
Protesters voice opposition to vaccine mandates at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Protesters stood in front of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital on Saturday afternoon to voice their disagreement with vaccine mandates. The people protesting had left by late Saturday afternoon, but they said they're healthcare workers or family of people in the medical field and they don’t want companies to penalize workers who choose not to get the vaccine.
Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
Cheney’s consultants are given an ultimatum: Drop her, or be dropped

WASHINGTON — A prominent Washington lobbyist close to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, is warning Republican political consultants that they must choose between working for Rep. Liz Cheney or McCarthy, an ultimatum that marks the full rupture between the two House Republicans. Jeff Miller, the lobbyist and a...
GOP congressman ends floor speech with 'Let's go, Brandon'

A Republican congressman ended a floor speech on Thursday by saying, "Let's go, Brandon!" — elevating a clean version of a popular anti-Biden chant. Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., took to the House floor on Thursday and blasted President Biden’s Build Back Better economic agenda as being unable to "pass a straight-face test."
Georgia Republican Survey Finds MAGA Election Conspiracy Theorists Ditching GOP, Says Report

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has become notorious as MAGA world’s most unhinged ally in Congress—but, according to a new report, she was recently shocked to discover that she may be losing support from pro-Trump election conspiracy theorists in Georgia. The New York Times reports that Greene was “surprised” by a recent internal survey that is said to have found that 9 percent of GOP voters could sit out future elections in the state if Georgia doesn’t carry out a forensic audit of the 2020 election first. The survey reportedly found that 5 percent of Republican voters said they would definitely sit out the 2022 election without an audit, and an additional 4 percent said they would consider not casting a vote. The Times reports Republican strategists found the survey result “alarming,” especially in light of Donald Trump’s threats last week that he’ll order his supporters not to vote in future elections if he doesn’t feel his baseless 2020 conspiracy theories are properly addressed.
Tyranny Expert Sounds The Alarm On 2024 Election: It’s Happening

Yale history professor Timothy Snyder, an expert on fascism and authoritarianism, on Friday sounded what could be one of the loudest alarms yet on the 2024 election. Snyder, talking with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, noted how former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 result had relied on “personal charisma and signals to his followers and a few people in the Justice Department and hope.”
Black MAGA Man Complains His Sentence for Threats Is Racist

A Black man who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 and then posted threats against Congress complained about a 14-month sentence for his crime, telling the judge it was “racism.” Troy Smocks, of Dallas, was not charged with entering the Capitol and rioting, but he made menacing comments about the lawmakers who upheld the election of Joe Biden. “Let’s hunt these cowards down like the Traitors that each of them are,” he wrote on Parler. When Smocks, who pleaded guilty, learned his sentence—which was shorter than the five years maximum he could have received—he was livid. “Your honor, this is racism,” he said, referencing a white rioter who got a lesser punishment and even invoking Martin Luther King Jr.
