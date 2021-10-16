Man City 2-0 Burnley: Sean Dyche reaction

Manchester City welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium today as the Premier League gets back under way following the international break.Before the pause in top-flight action, City were part of arguably the match of the season so far as they drew 2-2 with Liverpool, the result keeping Pep Guardiola’s team third in the table – one point behind the Reds and two behind leaders Chelsea.Meanwhile, Burnley are 18th in the standings, with Sean Dyche’s side yet to claim a victory this term.The Clarets face a tough task in ending that winless streak as they take on the defending champions here.Below is all you need to know about the top-flight meeting.When is it?The game will kick off at 3pm BST.How can I watch it?The fixture will not be broadcast in the UK.Confirmed line-upsMan City: Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Pieters, Cork, Westwood, Cornet, Brownhill, McNeil, Wood.OddsMan City: 7/50Draw: 19/2Burnley: 27/1PredictionMan City to take their time breaking down Burnley, then pull clear late on. Man City 3-0 Burnley.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO