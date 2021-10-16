CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City 2-0 Burnley: Sean Dyche reaction

By BBC Sport
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley manager Sean Dyche: "Overall there were some very positive things about what we are doing but, once again, we don’t get anything. "It is tough to come here...

Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche: We're facing reality and it's tough

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits they need to start climbing the table. The Clarets face Manchester City on Saturday. Dyche said, "It's not a cause for concern, it's a cause for reality, we've been through this before and it's tough. "There's expectation and demands on yourself for delivering. I think...
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche: I believe in my players

Burnley boss Sean Dyche insists he believes in his players. The Clarets go to Manchester City on Saturday. Dyche said, "They're a top side, they have a top manager and a top group of players. They've moulded a very good unit by spending money effectively and bringing in some top talent.
Sean Dyche
BBC

Man City v Burnley: Who makes your Clarets team?

Burnley visit Manchester City in the eighth round of Premier League fixtures on Saturday, but who will make it into Sean Dyche's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to...
Burnley to be without skipper Ben Mee for Manchester City clash after testing positive for Covid-19 - with boss Sean Dyche claiming the defender was 'fine' and is an isolated case at Turf Moor

Burnley captain Ben Mee has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester City. Clarets boss Sean Dyche said the 32-year-old defender was 'fine' and it was an isolated case, but it is not clear when Mee will be available again. Dyche declined to reveal...
BBC

Premier League: Leicester equalise v Man Utd, Man City lead Burnley

Service from the first half resumed. Southampton out of the blocks quicker than Usain Bolt, Nathan Redmond leading the attack and laying the ball out left to Moussa Djenepo. The Malian winger has time and space but scuffs a shot which is easily gathered by Illan Meslier. KICK-OFF Norwich 0-0...
Tribal Football

Burnley skipper Mee ruled out of Man City clash

Burnley captain Bee Mee will miss this weekend's clash with Manchester City after contracting COVID-19. Clarets boss Sean Dyche says Mee is "fine" but will not be able to play against the reigning champions. He said: "Everyone's at liberty to decide what they wish to decide. "I'm double vaccinated, all...
Daily Herald

Silva, De Bruyne score for City in 2-0 EPL win over Burnley

MANCHESTER, England -- Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne scored as Manchester City claimed a hard-fought 2-0 win over Burnley in the English Premier League on Saturday. City's players were not at their fluid best after manager Pep Guardiola rang the changes for the first game after the international break but they still did enough to earn a customary home win over the Clarets, who had lost 5-0 in their last four trips to Etihad Stadium in all competitions.
The Independent

Man City vs Burnley confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium today as the Premier League gets back under way following the international break.Before the pause in top-flight action, City were part of arguably the match of the season so far as they drew 2-2 with Liverpool, the result keeping Pep Guardiola’s team third in the table – one point behind the Reds and two behind leaders Chelsea.Meanwhile, Burnley are 18th in the standings, with Sean Dyche’s side yet to claim a victory this term.The Clarets face a tough task in ending that winless streak as they take on the defending champions here.Below is all you need to know about the top-flight meeting.When is it?The game will kick off at 3pm BST.How can I watch it?The fixture will not be broadcast in the UK.Confirmed line-upsMan City: Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Pieters, Cork, Westwood, Cornet, Brownhill, McNeil, Wood.OddsMan City: 7/50Draw: 19/2Burnley: 27/1PredictionMan City to take their time breaking down Burnley, then pull clear late on. Man City 3-0 Burnley.
Manchester City 2-0 Burnley: Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne on target as Pep Guardiola's champions stay within touching distance of the top of the Premier League by beating dogged Clarets at the Etihad

Kevin De Bruyne celebrated wearing the Manchester City captain’s armband by scoring his first Premier League goal at The Etihad since May. De Bruyne, who has fallen behind Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias in the list of City skippers, was able to lead the team out because none of that trio started.
