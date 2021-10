SOUNDWALK: UCLA Campus is scoring serenity. Created by composer and sound designer Ellen Reid, Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK uses GPS services through an app to soundtrack user experiences based on location. The music features synthesizers, vocals, flute and other orchestral instruments. SOUNDWALK: UCLA Campus is the one of the most recent iterations of Reid’s SOUNDWALK project made specifically for the school’s campus. It was produced in collaboration with the UCLA Student Committee for the Arts and the Center for the Art of Performance. As an alumnus and current CAP arts coordinator, Theo Perkins said he worked with SCA to give Reid insight into symbolic campus locations that are featured in the project, such as the Inverted Fountain.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO