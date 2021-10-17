CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GuyA_0cTfoIF900

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported.

The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times and CNN said.

The Washington Post reported that an audio from the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said “men, women and children” associated with the group were being held by an armed gang.

“The mission field director and the American embassy are working to see what can be done,” the audio was quoted as saying. “Pray that the gang members will come to repentance and faith in Jesus Christ.”

The victims included 14 adults and three minors, CNN said, citing an unnamed source in Haiti's security forces.

They were traveling to Titanyen after visiting the orphanage in the Croix des Bouquets area, CNN said. The Times, citing local officials, said the missionaries were taken from a bus headed to the airport to drop off some members of the group before continuing to another destination in Haiti.

The U.S. State Department is aware of the reports, a spokesperson told Reuters but did not offer details. "The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State," the spokesperson said in an email.

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti did not respond to a request for comment outside business hours. A spokeswoman for the Haitian police said she was seeking information on the issue.

Christian Aid Ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A surge in gang violence has displaced thousands and hampered economic activity in the poorest country in the Americas. Violence spiraled after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July and an earthquake in August which killed over 2,000 people.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KREX

Gang boss in Haiti threatens to kill abducted missionaries

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The boss of a notorious Haitian gang accused of kidnapping 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group last weekend is warning that the hostages will be killed if his demands aren’t met. “I swear by thunder that if I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will put a bullet in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Byesville resident among the kidnapped missionaries in Haiti, Rep. Johnson calls for President Biden’s intervention

OHIO (WTRF) – A group of missionaries kidnapped in Haiti remain in very serious danger this evening. Several of the missionaries are from Ohio, including one believed to be from Guernsey County. 7NEWS spoke to Ohio Representative Bill Johnson about the situation. Johnson’s office tells us that the individual from Guernsey County is from Byesville, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
6abc

FBI, US embassy working to obtain release of Americans kidnapped in Haiti

The FBI, the State Department, and other U.S. agencies have dispatched a team to assist Haitian authorities in their efforts to negotiate the safe release of a group of missionaries kidnapped by a gang in the troubled country, according to U.S. officials. Seventeen people, including 16 U.S. citizens, were abducted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Documented

Thousands of Afghan Refugees Begin Leaving U.S. Military Sites

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Latest government figures show that the U.S. has started discharging thousands of Afghan evacuees from U.S. military sites and putting them in communities throughout the U.S. According to U.S. Department of Homeland […] The post Thousands of Afghan Refugees Begin Leaving U.S. Military Sites appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Christian Missionaries#U S#Port Au Prince#American#The New York Times#Cnn#The Washington Post#Christian Aid Ministries#The U S State Department#The Department Of State#The U S Embassy#Haitian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

A Virus Considered Eradicated in 2019 Just Made a Comeback

Trying to contain the polio epidemic in New York (1916)Polio Eradication. Our world has seen pandemics and epidemics since our world started to become more and more populated, however, every major medical catastrophe we somehow managed to get through. The Black Death came and went, so did the Spanish Flu, but there is a virus that is very notorious in our history for it being present for many years. Just as we thought that we managed to eradicate it from the face of this planet, it has come back yet again during this current pandemic, as if things weren’t bad enough.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Message

Coronavirus cases are going down but not fast enough for the pandemic to seem anywhere near over. Concerned with the cases still infecting so much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, and was asked about those who are skeptical to the science. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

206K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy