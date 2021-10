(Washington, D.C.) — Minnesota Senator Tina Smith is threatening to not vote on the budget for President Biden’s Build Back Better plan if the clean energy plan is dropped. Last week, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin told the White House he opposes the clean energy plan, putting it in jeopardy. Smith sent out a tweet on Friday, saying the plan must meaningfully address climate change and she’s open to different approaches, but she cannot support a bill that won’t get us where we need to be on emissions. She added that there are 50 Democratic senators and every one of them are needed to get the bill passed.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO