Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Union leaders and Hollywood producers have reached an agreement that they hope will avert a strike that was set to begin Monday. The tentative agreement provides a number of improvements in wages and benefits for the costume designers, editors, set builders, and other craftspeople who work behind the scenes to keep the entertainment industry running.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 6 DAYS AGO