Central Cambria's playoff chances take hit with loss at Bishop Guilfoyle

ALTOONA, Pa. – Central Cambria drove the length of the field on its final drive, covering 80 yards on seven plays. Nolan Wyrwas leaped high to snare Ian Little’s 25-yard pass and fall over the Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic defenders for a touchdown with nine seconds left.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, the game already had been decided. And that show of offense was the outlier.

Playing for its playoff lives, Central Cambria wasn’t able to generate much offensively, falling to 3-5 with a 28-13 defeat in Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference high school football action on Saturday night at Mansion Park Stadium.

Karson Kiesewetter ran for two touchdowns and threw for another for Bishop Guilfoyle (5-3).

“I told our guys before the game, ‘Win three and we’re in. Win two out of three and it’s a maybe, but there’s still a chance you might get left out,’ ” Red Devils coach Shane McGregor said. “So we’re at the point where we have to play.”

Had the Red Devils been able to pull it out, they would have moved into the top eight spots in Class 2A in District 6. Now they’ll need help even if they can beat Somerset and always-tough Richland to close out the regular season.

Central Cambria came in having won two of its past three games, but managed just 204 yards. Ethan Gillin ran for 98 yards on 22 carries and caught three passes for 33 yards. Little threw for both Red Devil scores.

“We wanted to run the ball down their throat. Then we’d get into third-and-short, fourth-and-short and we weren’t able to move the chains,” Little said.

“We’ve just got to keep our heads up, because there’s still a chance and bounce back next week.”

Central Cambria did itself no favors, losing two fumbles and committing seven penalties for 65 yards.

“We just didn’t do enough,” McGregor said. “We’d do some things, but then we’d throw an incompletion or have a negative play.”

The idea of running the ball right at Bishop Guilfoyle was sound. The Marauders have been exploited via the run much of the season, even in games they’d won.

Bishop Guilfoyle didn’t need the game as much as Central Cambria, but it was important for the Marauders in their hopes to land one of the top four playoff spots and a home game in the District 6 Class 1A playoffs.

“We heard a lot about their run game and their line, and we challenged our guys to be the people they talk about. We think they did a really nice job,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler said.

Kiesewetter stepped up in a big way, throwing for 135 yards and running for 126. His 5-yard run off a high shotgun snap to cap a 60-yard drive on the opening possession of the second half put Bishop Guilfoyle up eight. He iced the game when he couldn’t find an open receiver, but a lot of open field on his left for a 39-yard scramble to the end zone with 1:49 left.

“We haven’t been having the season we wanted,” Kiesewetter said. “We thought it was time to pick it up.”

Bishop Guilfoyle led 7-6 at halftime, the difference being a botched snap on the extra point after Little hit Zach Taylor for a 4-yard touchdown pass at 10:07 of the second quarter. That was after a Marauders rugby punt went out of bounds at the Bishop Guilfoyle 20. Gillin then put the Devils on the doorstep with an 11-yard carry.

Bishop Guilfoyle scored first when Kiesewetter made a couple of fakes, allowing Dom Yanoshak to get uncovered in the end zone for an easy 10-yard pass.

Kiesewetter had 143 yards of total offense in the first half, throwing for 106. Gillin, meanwhile, rushed for 57 yards, including 43 in the first quarter.