College Sports

Harper, Duffey propel Alcorn State past MVSU 24-12

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Felix Harper accounted for a touchdown through the air and on the ground and Niko Duffey ran for 138 yards and a late score to guide Alcorn State to a 24-12 victory over Mississippi Valley State in Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Saturday. Harper's...

www.stltoday.com

FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cunningham rushes for 3 TDs, Louisville tops Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Cunningham rushed for three touchdowns, including a 14-yard clinching run with 2:53 remaining to cap a milestone performance, and Louisville overcame four turnovers to beat Boston College 28-14 on Saturday and snap a two-game losing streak. Seeking a rebound coming out of a bye following...
LOUISVILLE, KY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Weatherford's late interception seals it for Miami (Ohio)

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Sterling Weatherford intercepted a Drew Plitt pass in the end zone with 60 seconds left and Miami (Ohio) held off Ball State 24-17 on Saturday. Miami had a chance at a two-possession lead with 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter but Graham Nicholson missed a 51-yard field goal. The Cardinals drove down to the Miami 19 before Weatherford’s interception sealed it.
OHIO STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hale runs for 253, 4 TDs as Central Arkansas tops Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Darius Hale rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns and Central Arkansas rolled to a 49-38 victory over Lamar in the ASUN-WAC Challenge on Saturday. Hale helped stake the Bears (3-4, 2-2) to a 35-7 halftime lead with a 6-yard TD run in the first quarter and scoring runs of 2 and 69 yards in the second. His rushing total is second all-time in school history — trailing only Blake Veasley's 292-yard effort against Lamar in 2015. Hale's final TD run was a 67-yarder that put Central Arkansas up 49-23 with 3:36 left in the third quarter. Hale did his damage on 22 carries. Kylin James added 112 yards and a TD on 11 carries as the Bears piled up 350 yards on the ground. James also threw a 42-yard TD pass to Tyler Hudson to cap a 21-point first quarter. Breylin Smith was 17-of-30 passing for 149 yards with one interception.
FOOTBALL
Caleb Johnson
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Mahomes replaced by Henne after medical check

The latest from Week 7 of the NFL (all times EDT):. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been replaced by Chad Henne after going to the medical tent following his fourth sack against Tennessee. Mahomes and the Chiefs were going for it on fourth-and-18 from their own 25 trailing 27-3...
NFL
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
#Mvsu#College Football#American Football#Ap#Td#Braves#The Delta Devils#Cardinals#Mizzou#Shildt
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
BamaCentral

What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said after the Tennessee Game

Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach announces Mississippi State QB not currently with the team

Mississippi State’s quarterback room is currently down a player. Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach told reporters Monday that Jack Abraham is not currently with the team. Abraham, a product of Oxford High School in Mississippi, transferred from Southern Miss to MSU ahead of the 2021 season. Abraham did not record any statistics with the Bulldogs. In 27 games at Southern Miss, Abraham was 595-of-859 (69.3 completion percentage) for 7,067 yards, 41 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Army fake field goal backfires in worst way

Fake field goals are always a huge risk. There are so many ways they could go wrong, and they often do. Still, Army’s attempt at one on Saturday against Wake Forest was particularly notable for how badly it backfired. Backup quarterback Cade Ballard was tasked with throwing the pass, but the lame duck lob was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who had nothing but green in front of him.
MILITARY
The Spun

Bears Lose Star Player Before Game vs. Buccaneers

The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
NFL
wpsdlocal6.com

Wallace helps UT Martin cruise past Murray State 48-24

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) -- Zak Wallace had three touchdown runs to lead UT Martin to a 48-24 victory over Murray State. Wallace carried 14 times for 67 yards. He scored on a 13-yard run to cap the Skyhawks' opening series, and he added short-yardage scoring runs in the second and fourth quarter. In the second quarter for UT Martin (4-1, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference), Keon Howard threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score.
MARTIN, TN
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By The Chiefs’ Performance Today

What’s up with the Kansas City Chiefs this season?. If you asked NFL fans before the season to name the best team in the league, a lot of them would’ve answered: the Chiefs. Kansas City lost to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl, but Andy Reid’s team returned a lot of talent – especially on offense – and made some notable offseason moves.
NFL

