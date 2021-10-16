CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
little rascal x gothcatdog

wrir.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal tattoo freak gothcatdog hanging in the studio playing u some of their favorite tunes. *･゜ﾟ･*:.｡..｡.:*･'(*ﾟ▽ﾟ*)’･*:.｡. .｡.:*･゜ﾟ･*. from The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) NEON16/Interscope Records...

www.wrir.org

wrir.org

top 30 new albums for Oct 19

The weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles). To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.
wrir.org

EPISODE CLXXXXIII: PEEPERS

From So Far, So Good... So What! (Remastered) Regurgitate, “Intro: the Act of Intestinal Regurgitation”. from Effortless Regurgitation...The Torture Sessions. Infant Annihilator, “Decapitation Fornication”. from The Palpable Leprosy of Pollution. Infant Annihilator - 2012. Infant Annihilator, “Paedophilic Supremacy”. from The Palpable Leprosy of Pollution. Infant Annihilator - 2012. Infant Annihilator,...
wrir.org

House Music Sessions

Thievery Corporation, “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (Louie Vega Ritual Dub)”. Frankie Knuckles, “Gimme - Gimme ( Disco Shimmy)”. Charles Dockins, “I Gotcha Back (Groove Junkies Edit)”. from I Gotcha Back (Morehouse Records) Morehouse Records - 2009. Bini & Martini, “Happiness (Bini & Martini Vocal Mix)”. from Happiness -...
Variety

Could Live Cuts or Cover Versions Sneak Back Into Grammy Nominations?

Taylor Swift announced some months back that she would not be submitting any of her re-recorded material from her hit “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” album for Grammy consideration — first off, presumably, because she wouldn’t want to split off votes from the all-new “Evermore”… and secondly, because that would just seem ridiculous, right? And yet the Grammys have a history of liking new versions of older material, even if voters’ tolerance for note-for-note recreations like Swift’s has yet to be tested. Affording honors in major categories to live albums peaked during the heyday of “MTV Unplugged” (see: Tony Bennett and Eric Clapton’s...
wrir.org

Lost Music Saloon: 10/18/2021: 5-7 p.m.: All New Music!

Welcome to another all new music edition of the Lost Music Saloon. Lot of good new music still coming out as we head towards the end of the year. Soak it all in before all you hear everywhere is Holiday Music! Plus…tickets to give away to go see The Mommyheads here in Richmond on October 28th.
Variety

Elton John Stirs a Quarantine Stew With Famous Duet Partners on ‘The Lockdown Sessions’: Album Review

Elton John could’ve easily taken a breather after putting his Farewell Yellow Brick Road retirement tour on pause due to the pandemic. At this point in his career, he has nothing else to prove, musically or otherwise. However, the icon instead was downright busy, emerging from this break with a collection of 16 collaborative tracks, “The Lockdown Sessions,” documenting the last 18 months of activity. Even for a notorious sonic shapeshifter like John, the album is wildly eclectic, with a variety of duets encompassing metal power ballads, pulsating disco throwbacks, laid-back hip-hop, and brittle pop gems. It’s easy to be cynical...
wrir.org

Galaxy Girl – 20211021 – Undead Tech

OMG y’all I had a last-minute TECHNOLOGY FAIL that I thought was going to totally mess up my Fund Drive Show! Luckily I was able to call forth some techy witchcraft to bring my trusty music-making-machine BACK TO LIFE! (Or at least a temporarily functional Zombie, you know?) It’s our...
