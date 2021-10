(Undated) The Iowa D-N-R is asking everyone to be on the lookout for rabbit hemorrhagic disease. The disease quickly kills domestic and wild rabbits and is confirmed in two states that border Iowa and D-N-R officials are asking Iowans to be vigilant for signs it’s arrived here. State wildlife veterinarian Rachel Ruden says if you spot one or several dead rabbits, don’t touch them — but instead call the D-N-R. Doctor Ruden says domestic rabbits are also very susceptible to this disease.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO