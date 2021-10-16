4 Bobcats Battle at Wesleyan Invitational

Mahoney, a senior from Falls Church, Va., helped lead Virginia Wesleyan to a 3-1 week that feature a pair of ODAC victories and a split in a non-conference tri-match at Stevenson University. Mahoney, a right-sided player, registered 32 kills at 2.67 per set with a .357 attack percentage for the week. She also collected six aces and eight blocks over the four matches. She opened with eight kills at a .571 clip to go with three digs and an ace in a 3-0 victory at Eastern Mennonite. She added seven more kills with four digs and two blocks in a 3-0 win at Shenandoah University. In the first contest of the tri-match against Catholic University, Mahoney hammered nine winners at a .368 mark with five blocks, four aces, and three digs in a 3-0 triumph over the Cardinals. She capped her Saturday with eight kills and a .389 attack percentage with two digs, a block, and an ace in a 3-0 setback to the host Mustangs. For the season, Mahoney has collected 138 kills at 2.21 per set. She has account for 175.0 points at 2.7 per set, which was bolstered this week by 43.0 points at 3.6 per set.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO