Project Hope for the Homeless recently unveiled a new branding strategy and logo. The only emergency shelter in Lake County — in its 28th year of operation — has been know by many area residents by the shorter name of “Project Hope.” However, it is embarking on a strategy change to distinguish itself with a new organizational look including a new logo with different organizational colors and emphasizing use of its full name in all references.

LAKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO