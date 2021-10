Another Michigan community is out of clean drinking water. Residents of Benton Harbor, a small town less than 200 miles from Flint, are now depending on bottled water for everything from washing the dishes to brushing their teeth. Their tap water is contaminated with high levels of lead and the state says it will take 18 months to replace the pipes. Catherine Coleman Flowers is the founding Director of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice. Soledad talks to her about the thousands of American communities that don’t have access to clean water.

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO