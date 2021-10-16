CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

DC FanDome: Black Adam Has Arrived And He Is ELECTRIFYING — UPDATED With Footage

By John Nolan
punchdrunkcritics.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC Fandome is on now! So make sure to check it out, but for now we’re going to bring you as much news as we can when it comes. Things started off HUGE with Dwayne Johnson introducing the...

punchdrunkcritics.com

Comments / 0

Related
thekoalition.com

Black Adam First Look Revealed At DC FanDome By Dwayne Johnson

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.
MOVIES
Complex

Check Out the New Trailers and Footage Premiering at DC FanDome 2021

DC Comics fans can rejoice. Saturday marked the arrival of the DC FanDome event, which kicked off at 1 p.m. ET, and with it never-before-seen footage, special trailer releases from the company, and much more. Pretty much, it’s a big day for superhero fans. While the afternoon is still unfolding,...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Black Adam - Official Behind the Scenes Teaser - DC FanDome

Dwayne Johnson stars as the titular antihero in this DC Comics epic that introduces the Justice Society to the big screen. The cast includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, as well as Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui. The New Line/DC Film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.
MOVIES
imdb.com

DC FanDome: See All the Trailers From ‘Batman,’ ‘Flash,’ ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Peacemaker’ and More

DC FanDome’s hours of free panels, previews and performances are back — with several teases and updates from highly anticipated projects like “The Batman.”. The event is a collection of programming attached to DC properties across all platforms. All FanDome content will be available for a 24-hour period beginning Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. Pt on the event website as well as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Gustin
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Game Informer Online

Black Adam Electrifies In This Debut Clip From Dwayne Johnson's Movie

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra's superhero passion project is still a way off, but DC Fandome gave fans a look at the upcoming film, including a clip of the electrifying introduction of Black Adam. Pierce Brosnan, who plays Dr. Fate in the upcoming blockbuster starts the segment...
MOVIES
EW.com

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam awakens in first footage from DC movie

It's been a long road, but the first footage from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam has finally arrived. On Saturday, Johnson appeared at DC FanDome to reveal one of the movie's opening scenes, which introduces his titular anti-hero, who is the rival of Zachary Levi's Shazam in the pages of DC Comics.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Black Adam Opening Clip Sets A Brutal Tone For Dwayne Johnson’s DC Film | DC FanDome

So it feels like we’ve been talking about Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam film at Warner Bros. Pictures for a very long time now. For a while now we started even doubting if it was ever really going to happen. Then finally things starting moving. Last year at DC FanDome we saw concept art and a very exciting introduction by Johnson.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Black Adam gets a first look teaser from DC FanDome

Dwayne Johnson kicked off today’s DC FanDome virtual event by sharing a first look teaser for Black Adam, which you can check out in the video below from the 2 minute 40 mark…. Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise) and sees Dwayne Johnson starring alongside Noah Centineo...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Adam#Cw
1051thebounce.com

MCU Delays, DC Fandome, DUNE, ADAM WARLOCK, Squid GAMES And More!

Today on the Show! Marvel Movies getting pushed back! DC Fandome reactions! DUNE Review HATE! 2nd Hawkeye Trailer! ADAM WARLOCK Casting! VENOM 2 HATE! Squid Games! and more? of course more!. Please give us a like, comment or share if you like the show! Follow us on Instagram @geekculturecongress or...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

First Clip: DC’s “Black Adam”

Action star Dwayne Johnson, after teasing the project at last year’s DC Fandome event, was on hand to premiere the first clip from the new DC live-action superhero film “Black Adam” from Warner Bros. Pictures to kick off this year’s DC Fandome. Shooting on the project began back in April...
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

DC FanDome: Finally ‘The Flash’ Has a Teaser!

We’ve heard SO much about DC’s upcoming Flash movie starring Ezra Miller, appropriately titled The Flash. We know it’s going to be a take on the iconic Flashpoint Saga, we know that it will be pulling together actors from all timelines of DC film, but what we haven’t known is if we would actually get to see it. It’s been more of a sure thing since filming started but with all of the shakeups in the DCEU and this films troubled production nothing was certain. Well, now it appears to be.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Delivers The First Look At Black Adam Featuring An Electrifying Introduction

When you think about it, it’s ridiculous just how long Dwayne Johnson has been angling to play Black Adam. He first became attached to portray the character on the big screen in 2007 – which was the same year that he starred in Disney’s The Game Plan. There have been a great number of ups and downs since then, but Johnson has not let hurdles derail the idea. He has continued to work and try to make it a reality, and that has gotten us to this point: the day that the first ever footage from the upcoming Black Adam blockbuster has been revealed.
MOVIES
lordsofgaming.net

DC FanDome 2021: The Flash Trailer Arrives

During today’s DC FanDome event fans get to see plenty of great things coming out in the DC Universe. That includes upcoming video games and movies. Black Adam was shown off at the start of the event and we even got a tease of The Flash. More importantly, we got to see Micheal Keaton return as the Dark Knight, well we see the back of his head and hear him talk in the new trailer.
MOVIES
CNET

Shazam: Fury of the Gods goes bigger in first footage at DC Fandome

2019 movie Shazam was a surprise treat. And the sequel Fury of the Gods will be even bigger as the Shazam family take on mythologically evil Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, according to footage revealed by the film's star Zachary Levi revealed at DC Fandome. The video included behind-the-scenes footage...
TV SHOWS
411mania.com

The Rock Shares Preview of Black Adam Teaser Ahead of DC FanDome

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is coming to the DCEU as Black Adam, and he has shared a preview of the first look airing in full at DC FanDome tomorrow online. You can see the video below, which Johnson posted to his Instagram account, captioning it:. “You’ve waited for years. So...
CELEBRITIES
geekculture.co

DC FanDome: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Reveals First Look At Black Manta

The highly-anticipated arrival of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a natural response to the successful under-the-sea journey in 2018’s Aquaman, and fans now have a sneak peek at what’s to come for the upcoming film. While a trailer wasn’t unveiled at DC FanDome 2021, actor Jason Momoa introduced a...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy