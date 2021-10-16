CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken pregame notes: Seattle aims to start first win streak on Saturday night at Columbus

Yakima Herald Republic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct. 16—COLUMBUS, Ohio — It has been a season of firsts for the Kraken. Thursday was the first win, a victory in Nashville after surviving a third-period onslaught of shots. On Saturday, in the franchise's first game at Columbus, the Kraken could begin its first winning streak. With Saturday...

