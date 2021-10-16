Kraken pregame notes: Seattle aims to start first win streak on Saturday night at Columbus

The Seattle Kraken make their NHL debut Tuesday night as the newest team takes to the ice. They’ll be doing so on the road as they take on the NHL’s previous newcomers, the Vegas Golden Knights at their home arena. The Kraken became the NHL’s 32nd franchise this past season as part of the league’s expansion, spreading the league’s presence to the Pacific Northwest. The Kraken will make their debut season with a roster pieced together with expansion draft picks as they look to make a splash in their first year in the league. TO do so, they’d be following in the footsteps of the Golden Knights, who took the NHL by storm when they debuted four years ago. Fans looking to watch NHL action will have to look to a new location this year, as many games will be airing on ESPN and ESPN+ (or via your streaming provider of choice, such as fuboTV).

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO