Well, it wasn't all bad Friday night. Heritage Hills welcomed North Harrison in its Sectional opener. The Patriots (8-2) saw the Cougars get on the board first before reeling off 31 straight points. North Harrison tried for two, but it didn't work. Junior Shane Staples responded with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter, and senior Ethan Hill kicked the PAT to give the Pats the lead for good. Staples ran the ball 13 times for 111 yards and two scores. Senior quarterback Luke Rickelman had 79 rushing yards and a touchdown off 11 carries.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO