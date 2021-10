Gravity Hill in Bedford County is a fun place to visit and try to figure out how things work so differently on this particular road. When you put your car in neutral and take your foot off the brake, your car will roll uphill and not down. If you pour water on the road, it will flow uphill. Try moving a ball on the roadway, and it will roll steadily upward. This strange and unusual behavior is so fascinating to try to debunk.

2021-03-23