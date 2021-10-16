This ETF Could Help Grow Any Retirement Account

Because the inflationary environment and supply chain constraints could keep the overall stock market under pressure in the near term, we think it could be wise to bet on quality dividend stocks to benefit from a steady stream of income. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Fortescue (FSUGY), Kronos (KRO), and USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) are established companies that offer 5%-plus dividend yields. So, it could be wise to add them to one’s retirement portfolio. Read on.According to data from FactSet, 41 S&P 500 companies have reported third-quarter results so far, with 80% of them topping EPS expectations. However, U.S. oil prices jumped another 1%, surpassing $83 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014. In addition, the 10-year Treasury yield this week started edging back up toward 1.62%. So, market volatility will likely continue amid increasing inflation.

