Dodgers say Knebel, not Scherzer, will start Game 1 of NLCS

According to Scott Boras, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the epitome of how a Major League Baseball franchise should be run, and baseball’s most powerful agent believes the league should implement a system that inspires more teams to act like them. “The Dodgers are an example of good business,” Boras said Monday night at Dodger Stadium. “They’re successful. They’re making money. And they’re winning on the field. That’s what you want teams to do. You can never fault good business. You can never fault success. That should be the goal of every franchise.” The defending World Series champions are still alive after...

