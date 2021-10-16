CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers say Knebel, not Scherzer, will start Game 1 of NLCS

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wants...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Mookie Betts was furious over Brandon Crawford’s elite grab

Mookie Betts could not believe Brandon Crawford robbed him of a base knock in Game 3. Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was beside himself when San Francisco Giants shortstop robbed him of a clutch base hit. Runs were at a premium in Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS....
MLB
FanSided

3 Dodgers players who won’t be back in 2022

These three members of the Los Angeles Dodgers are more than likely not returning to the team in the 2022 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2021 season looking to defend their World Series championship. That is never an easy task, and that was evident with the historic season that the San Francisco Giants had in 2021. They may have defeated the Giants, but they ran into the red-hot Atlanta Braves.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Nlcs#Braves#Ap
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Chris Taylor speaks out on brain fart that closed door on Dodgers

Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dodgers eliminated from postseason after unforgivable Mookie Betts at-bat

The opportunity was there. The Los Angeles Dodgers found a window despite swimming upstream throughout Game 6 of the NLCS. In the top of the seventh inning trailing 4-1, LA’s offense came to life. The first three batters reached base, they scored a run, and there were runners on second and third for Albert Pujols.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers’ chief competition for Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer revealed

For all intents and purposes, it seems likely the Los Angeles Dodgers will retain Clayton Kershaw, their ace emeritus, for 2022 and beyond. Especially considering his elbow issues and the related complications, the safer option for Kershaw seems to be to continue the ongoing relationship with a franchise that values him rather than create a fresh start.
MLB
Sportico

MLB’s Labor Talks Remain Stalled as Big Spending Dodgers Hang On

According to Scott Boras, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the epitome of how a Major League Baseball franchise should be run, and baseball’s most powerful agent believes the league should implement a system that inspires more teams to act like them. “The Dodgers are an example of good business,” Boras said Monday night at Dodger Stadium. “They’re successful. They’re making money. And they’re winning on the field. That’s what you want teams to do. You can never fault good business. You can never fault success. That should be the goal of every franchise.” The defending World Series champions are still alive after...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Walker Buehler shares message after Dodgers get eliminated

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their season come to an end on Saturday night with a loss in Game 6 of the NLCS, but Walker Buehler is not hanging his head over it. Buehler shared a positive message on Twitter after the Dodgers’ 4-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander said the team “did what we could.”
MLB
Sports Illustrated

There’s No Stopping Houston’s Hitters

The only concern for the Astros was whether their pitching would hold up. Their bullpen was overworked, Lance McCullers Jr. was out for the series and the Red Sox’ offense was scoring runs at a historic pace. Then, Boston’s bats went cold. Over the final three games of the series, the Red Sox ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy