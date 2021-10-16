CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood strike averted

 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and...

www.primetimer.com

actionnewsnow.com

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

Posted By: By Andy Rose, Kimberly Berryman and Alaa Elassar, CNN. A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing...
LABOR ISSUES
KNX 1070 News Radio

Hollywood union reaches deal, averting strike that would shut down film, TV production nationwide: report

Mediators representing IATSE and Hollywood production studios reached a deal avoiding a potential strike that would have shut down much of the television and film industry, Deadline and The New York Times reported Saturday afternoon. The three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the International...
LABOR ISSUES
tvtechnology.com

Tentative Agreement Averts IATSE Strike

LOS ANGELES—The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has reached a tentative three-year agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for The Basic and Videotape Agreements which affects 40,000 film and television workers represented by 13 West Coast IATSE local unions. The proposed contract averts...
LABOR ISSUES
fox10phoenix.com

IATSE strike averted for 60,000 film and television workers

LOS ANGELES - A three-year deal has apparently been struck between negotiators for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, averting a midnight deadline for a strike that would have shut down film and TV production across the country, Variety reported.
ADVOCACY
ktep.org

On Film - Hollywood on Strike?

Host Charles Horak welcomes Dutch Merrick, Prop Master, Hollywood Historian and member of local 44 of Property Craftperson, IATSE. to discuss the events that led to negotiations.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Dies at 42 After Prop Gun Incident on Alec Baldwin Film

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who worked on a number of indie productions including Archenemy, Blindfire and The Mad Hatter, died Thursday after being injured when a prop gun was discharged by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust. She was 42. “I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film,” Archenemy director Adam Egypt Mortimer wrote on Twitter. “As is profoundly true in the art of cinematography, words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community,” the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Ruby Rose was fired from 'Batwoman' because of 'multiple complaints about workplace behavior,' WBTV says

Warner Bros. TV is firing back at its former employee Ruby Rose after she claimed she didn't quit "Batwoman" but instead was forced to leave. "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Hundreds joins in Netflix protest rally over Dave Chappelle's The Closer

Today's rally in front of Netflix's Vine Street offices in Hollywood drew not only trans Netflix employees and their supporters, but also Dave Chappelle fans. The protest was originally planned for Netflix's headquarters on Sunset Blvd, but was moved nearly a mile away to accommodate more people. Transparent creator Joey Soloway was among the protesters, calling on a trans person to be added to "the Netflix f*cking board." “This is gender violence. Sharing his outrage as comedic humiliation in front of thousands of people, and then broadcasting it to hundreds of millions of people, is infinitely amplified gender violence,” Soloway said of Chappelle's special. “I want trans representation on the Netflix board. A trans person on the f*cking Netflix board this f*cking week.” B. Pagels-Minor, the Black, trans and pregnant former employee whom Netflix fired last week for allegedly leaking internal data, also spoke at the rally. “As most of you know, I’m 33 weeks pregnant. And when I thought about why I was participating in, it’s that my son does not grow up with content that hates me,” Pagels-Minor said. “I want my child to grow up in a world where they see that their parent, a Black trans person — because I exist, contrary to what the special says, contrary to what many people say — that I am valued and I am an important person as well.” Meanwhile, Chappelle fans carrying signs like “Jokes are funny” and “Dave is funny,” squared off with walkout participants with posters that read “Support, uplift, protect trans voices” and “Gender is NOT a fact. Educate yourself.” Elliot Page, Dan Levy, Sara Ramirez, Lilly Wachowski, Billy Eichner, Our Lady J, Angelica Ross and Jonathan Van Ness were among the big names expressing support for protesters, but not in person. ALSO: Protesters release a "list of asks," including removing Dave Chappelle imagery from offices.
PROTESTS
Deadline

Jonathan Majors To Star in ‘Magazine Dreams’ With Jennifer Fox And Dan Gilroy Producing

EXCLUSIVE: With his latest film The Harder They Fall bowing in theaters today, Emmy-nominated actor Jonathan Majors isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon. He is now set to star in Magazine Dreams, the new bodybuilding drama from Elijah Bynum. Bynum is writing and directing, with Majors also set to serve as an executive producer on the project under his Tall Street Productions. The script was included on the 2020 Black List. The film follows an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in the exploration of celebrity and violence. Nightcrawler producers Jennifer Fox and Dan Gilroy are on board to produce....
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Harder They Fall’ reviews: ‘Dynamite’ Netflix Western features a ‘stellar’ Black cast

Six months after she stole the Oscars with her epic walk through Union Station, Regina King brings her trademark charisma back to the screen in Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall.” Directed and co-written by Jeymes Samuel – Boaz Yakin shares screenwriting credit – “The Harder They Fall” is a Western set in the postbellum period that pits Jonathan Majors against Idris Elba in a revenge narrative. Samuel has assembled an impressive cast that also includes Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Edi Gathegi, and others. It opened in a limited theatrical release on October 22 in advance of its November...
TV & VIDEOS
