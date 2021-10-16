CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

You just can’t beat that!

dailypostathenian.com
 8 days ago

“After the uproar had ceased, Paul called the disciples to himself, embraced them, and departed to go to Macedonia.” — Acts 20:1 NKJV. There is no sparkle of rhinestones. The menu is just simple here today … it’s beans and taters, with a wedge of cornbread for me. Now if you’re...

www.dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Murfreesboro Post

Joe Dubin: You can’t unscramble eggs

A few weeks ago, my son’s football team was playing a game in Chattanooga, about a two-hour drive from the house. After the game, I kissed his head and told him I would see him back at school to pick him up. I was exhausted and the only thing that...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Parents Magazine

It's OK if You Can't Have Family Dinner Every Night

In a world of endless sports practices, music lessons, and shared custody, dinner time in America isn't what it once was. Studies have shown that children who eat dinner with their parents tend to do better socially, emotionally, and even academically, leading generations of moms and dads to force nightly family bonding sessions over plates of spurned peas and reheated casseroles.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
tulsakids.com

Can’t Be:

71 days till Christmas? It can’t be. Rocklahoma came so late in the year that once it passed, Tulsa State Fair came quickly, and now it’s over and Halloween is only 2 weeks away. Thanksgiving is about a month, and so on, just wow. This has been a terrible year for me because of losing my job. However, as I have said in previous blogs, it’s also been wonderful to spend so much time with my kids and help them navigate through distant learning and the uncertainty of back to in-person classrooms. Luckily, both my kids have no qualms about wearing their masks. In fact, they seem to like it. Regardless, I am finally getting back to work (more on that in subsequent blogs), so I’m sure the time will pass even faster now. 71 days till Christmas? Good, it’ll be a much better one this year!
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Souvenir#Mac#Greek
dailypostathenian.com

A family portrait

“And see, now I go bound in the spirit to Jerusalem, not knowing the things that will happen to me there, except that the Holy Spirit testifies in every city, saying that chains and tribulations await me. “And indeed, now I know that you all, among whom I have gone...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
dailypostathenian.com

How does God speak to us today?

It is not uncommon in today’s society to hear someone say that God has spoken to them. Preachers of TV and radio even claim that they have heard God speak to them vocally. Some have very specific messages. The purpose of today’s article is to understand just how God does...
RELIGION
dailypostathenian.com

God bless Robert

If you are like me, you have had to sit through some overly-stuffy meetings and have cursed Robert, whoever he was, who in 1876 wrote the Rules of Order widely used to conduct business in organizations large and small. If you are following Robert’s Rules, one subject is addressed at...
ATHENS, TN
dailypostathenian.com

Sunday School Lesson

My soul longeth, yea, even fainteth for the courts of the Lord: my heart and my flesh crieth out for the living God. Yea, the sparrow hath found an house, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, even thine altars, O Lord of hosts, my King, and my God.
RELIGION
dailypostathenian.com

On My Mind: The joy of being done moving

I have been on a summer sabbatical from writing, which, in my case, means a break from the volunteer endeavor of columnizing. There was no rest or recreation, which goes along with sabbaticals, as Judi and I moved to a newer home for the first time in 20 years. For...
JOBS
goodmenproject.com

I Just Don’t Remember You

Wrong memories are one of the most important topics in modern psychology. As I learned from professor Paul Bloom at Yale university, our memory never stores moments, but it always re-creates certain moments when we want to recall them. And the more we talk about certain moments in our lives, the less reality we remember. In fact, while discussing something with our friends, we just vanish our real memories and replace them with the story we’re telling others over and over. Sounds complicated? Makes you surprised? Let’s see at real-life examples.
MENTAL HEALTH
dicksonpost.com

Joe Dubin: You can’t unscramble eggs

A few weeks ago, my son’s football team was playing a game in Chattanooga, about a two-hour drive from the house. After the game, I kissed his head and told him I would see him back at school to pick him up. I was exhausted and the only thing that...
ENTERTAINMENT
cheathamcountyexchange.com

Joe Dubin: You can’t unscramble eggs

A few weeks ago, my son’s football team was playing a game in Chattanooga, about a two-hour drive from the house. After the game, I kissed his head and told him I would see him back at school to pick him up. I was exhausted and the only thing that...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy