You just can’t beat that!

71 days till Christmas? It can’t be. Rocklahoma came so late in the year that once it passed, Tulsa State Fair came quickly, and now it’s over and Halloween is only 2 weeks away. Thanksgiving is about a month, and so on, just wow. This has been a terrible year for me because of losing my job. However, as I have said in previous blogs, it’s also been wonderful to spend so much time with my kids and help them navigate through distant learning and the uncertainty of back to in-person classrooms. Luckily, both my kids have no qualms about wearing their masks. In fact, they seem to like it. Regardless, I am finally getting back to work (more on that in subsequent blogs), so I’m sure the time will pass even faster now. 71 days till Christmas? Good, it’ll be a much better one this year!

TULSA, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO