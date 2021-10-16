CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients

By DEEPTI HAJELA - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Mask rules, vaccination mandates and business shutdowns have all landed in the courts during the COVID-19 outbreak,...

