CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Lawmaker's killing wounds 'British tradition' of openness

By JOHN LEICESTER - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 8 days ago

The name alone — “the surgery" — evokes a place where help is sought and given....

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Attacks on British lawmakers at local meetings

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was stabbed to death by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, police said. Attacks on individual lawmakers in Britain are rare, but the nature of their work can...
U.K.
104.1 WIKY

Attacker stabs British lawmaker multiple times in church

LONDON (Reuters) -A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party was stabbed several times on Friday in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, a witness at the scene told Reuters. David Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Openness#Uk#British
PennLive.com

British lawmaker stabbed while meeting with constituents

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been arrested after a stabbing in eastern England on Friday. Multiple media reports say the victim is a Conservative lawmaker attacked during a meeting with constituents. The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVN.com

Tributes Paid To Slain British Lawmaker

Leaders from across Britain's political spectrum have come together to pay tribute to a long-serving British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in what police have described as a terrorist attack. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the leader of the opposition Labour Party and the non-partisan speaker of the House of...
U.K.
AOL Corp

British lawmaker stabbed to death in 'terrorist incident'

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (Reuters) -British lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in an Essex church on Friday by an assailant who lunged at him as he met voters, in what police said was a terrorist attack. Amess, 69, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, was knifed repeatedly in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police charge 25-year-old man with British lawmaker's murder

LONDON (AP) — British police charged a man with murder and preparing acts of terrorism Thursday in the stabbing of a Conservative lawmaker who was killed as he met constituents at a church hall last week. What You Need To Know. British authorities say a man has been charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
creators.com

Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
northwestgeorgianews.com

FBI in Haiti after 16 American missionaries visiting an orphanage kidnapped by gang

MIAMI — The abduction of 16 American missionaries and one Canadian in Haiti by a notorious armed gang known for extorting businesses and ransoming kidnapped victims catapulted the Caribbean nation’s insecurity crisis into the global spotlight Sunday as FBI agents arrived in Port-au-Prince to help with negotiations to liberate the hostages.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russian, Tajik troops hold joint drills near Afghan border

Russian and Tajik troops conducted joint drills Friday near Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan as part of efforts to prepare for possible security threats issuing from Afghanistan. The exercises at the Momirak firing range about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Afghan border involved armored vehicles and helicopter gunships. It was part of weeklong war games that brought together about 5,000 troops and over 700 armored vehicles from Russia, Tajikistan and several other ex-Soviet nations, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security pact.Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo said the drills were decided amid...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy