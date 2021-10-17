Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 7, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Workers erect signage featuring the image of Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

An expected tight contest will see the Miami Dolphins (1-4) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is on a four-game losing streak, and is favored by 1.5 points against Jacksonville, losers of five straight. This matchup has an over/under of 47 points.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have combined for 47 points just two times this season.

Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in three of five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.4, is 12.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 61.2 points per game, 14.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Dolphins games have an average total of 45.2 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47-point total for this game is 0.3 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Dolphins are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Dolphins score 14.6 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Jaguars give up (30.4).

The Dolphins average 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8), than the Jaguars allow per matchup (408.4).

This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times, seven more than the Jaguars' takeaways (1).

Jaguars stats and trends

So far this year Jacksonville has one win against the spread.

This year, the Jaguars have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Jaguars average 18.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer than the Dolphins give up (30.8).

The Jaguars rack up 74.2 fewer yards per game (348) than the Dolphins allow per matchup (422.2).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Jacksonville is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall.

Jacksonville has gone over the total once in three home games this season.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (47).

Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, on the road.

In three road games this season, Miami has hit the over twice.

This season, Dolphins away games average 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).

