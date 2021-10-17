CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 7, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Workers erect signage featuring the image of Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

An expected tight contest will see the Miami Dolphins (1-4) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is on a four-game losing streak, and is favored by 1.5 points against Jacksonville, losers of five straight. This matchup has an over/under of 47 points.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Miami and its opponents have combined for 47 points just two times this season.
  • Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in three of five games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.4, is 12.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 61.2 points per game, 14.2 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Dolphins games have an average total of 45.2 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47-point total for this game is 0.3 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

  • Miami has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • This season, the Dolphins are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
  • The Dolphins score 14.6 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Jaguars give up (30.4).
  • The Dolphins average 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8), than the Jaguars allow per matchup (408.4).
  • This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times, seven more than the Jaguars' takeaways (1).
Jaguars stats and trends

  • So far this year Jacksonville has one win against the spread.
  • This year, the Jaguars have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
  • The Jaguars average 18.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer than the Dolphins give up (30.8).
  • The Jaguars rack up 74.2 fewer yards per game (348) than the Dolphins allow per matchup (422.2).
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Jacksonville is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall.
  • Jacksonville has gone over the total once in three home games this season.
  • The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (47).
  • Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, on the road.
  • In three road games this season, Miami has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Dolphins away games average 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).

IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
