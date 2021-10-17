Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
An expected tight contest will see the Miami Dolphins (1-4) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is on a four-game losing streak, and is favored by 1.5 points against Jacksonville, losers of five straight. This matchup has an over/under of 47 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Odds for Dolphins vs. JaguarsView the original article to see embedded media.
Over/under insights
- Miami and its opponents have combined for 47 points just two times this season.
- Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in three of five games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.4, is 12.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 61.2 points per game, 14.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- Dolphins games have an average total of 45.2 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47-point total for this game is 0.3 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- This season, the Dolphins are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Dolphins score 14.6 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Jaguars give up (30.4).
- The Dolphins average 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8), than the Jaguars allow per matchup (408.4).
- This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times, seven more than the Jaguars' takeaways (1).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Jaguars.
Jaguars stats and trends
- So far this year Jacksonville has one win against the spread.
- This year, the Jaguars have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Jaguars average 18.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer than the Dolphins give up (30.8).
- The Jaguars rack up 74.2 fewer yards per game (348) than the Dolphins allow per matchup (422.2).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Jacksonville is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall.
- Jacksonville has gone over the total once in three home games this season.
- The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (47).
- Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, on the road.
- In three road games this season, Miami has hit the over twice.
- This season, Dolphins away games average 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).
Powered by Data Skrive.
Comments / 0