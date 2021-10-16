Late errors doom Coweta in 2-1 loss to Piedmont in 5A softball final

East Texas Baptist University 2, University oof the Ozarks 1. Records: University of the Ozarks (6-5-1, 3-3-1 ASC), East Texas Baptist University (2-2-8, 1-4-1 ASC) East Texas Baptist University scored the game-winning goal with about two minutes remaining to upend the Eagles 2-1 Thursday night in Marshall, Texas. The Tigers scored both goals near the end of each half. Just as it appeared the match would be scoreless at halftime, the Tigers scored with about 30 seconds remaining in the half. With the Tigers leading 1-0, Lorfils Milord answered with a goal in the 71st minute to even the match 1-1. The match seemed to be headed to overtime, but the Tigers again scored late. The Eagles owned a 5-3 corner kick advantage. The Eagles held a 17-10 shots advantage.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO