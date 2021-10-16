CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coweta, OK

Late errors doom Coweta in 2-1 loss to Piedmont in 5A softball final

By Rick Heaton For the Tulsa World
Tulsa World
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — A base-running mistake and two seventh-inning errors by Coweta allowed Piedmont to pull out a thrilling 2-1 win over the defending champion Saturday in the Class 5A state softball championship game at Hall of Fame Stadium. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh,...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
sentinelcolorado.com

Softball: Buffs, Cougars aim high at 5A state tournament

AURORA | Two city softball teams with plenty of recent tradition — Smoky Hill and Cherokee Trail — begin play at the Class 5A state softball tournament Friday at the Aurora Sports Park. The Cougars in particular have found the state tournament to their liking since Caley Mitchell took over...
AURORA, CO
Tulsa World

Coweta Lady Tigers are back-to-back Regional Softball Champions

The Coweta Lady Tigers Softball team can officially call themselves back-to-back regional champions after defeating Shawnee and Sapulpa at home. The Lady Tigers defeated Shawnee 3-0, followed by a dominant win against Sapulpa 11-0 last week. The State Tournament begins on Thursday. Their next task is to defend their 5A...
COWETA, OK
sentinelcolorado.com

Softball: 2021 Class 5A state tournament final results

AURORA | Completed results for the 2021 Class 5A state softball tournament played Oct. 22-23, 2021, at the Aurora Sports Park. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2021 CLASS 5A STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE.
AURORA, CO
Daily Leader

Crown them — BA Lady Cougars reign as MAIS 5A softball champions

From the first pitch of the first practice in the worst heat that a Mississippi summer has to offer, this was always the goal for the Brookhaven Academy softball team. The infield was strewn with discarded gloves and equipment Saturday at the teams on-campus softball field. Parents, sibling and all other types of extended family members stood shoulder to shoulder on the diamond — jockeying for position with iPhone cameras at the ready.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coweta, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Piedmont, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Coweta, OK
Sports
Kearney Hub

Errors plague Stars late in loss to GACC

HASTINGS — Just when the Kearney Catholic softball team had control of the outcome, errors haunted the Stars as they fell to Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4-2 in the second round of the Class C State High School Softball Tournament. The Bluejays advance to the winners’ bracket final and will...
HASTINGS, NE
Duluth News Tribune

Prep volleyball: Inconsistency spells doom for Esko in 3-1 loss to Duluth East

A whirlwind season of ups and downs continued for Esko in Thursday’s home matchup with Duluth East. The Eskomos appeared poised to pull away from the visiting Greyhounds at numerous points of the match, only to have their momentum spoiled by unforced errors and lack of cohesion in a 3-1 (25-21, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21) loss.
DULUTH, MN
semoball.com

Late Windsor rally ends Sikeston softball season

FESTUS, Mo. — Sikeston saw their season come to an end in the Class 4, District 1 Softball Tournament Wednesday after a late rally lifted Windsor to a 6-3 win. “I feel like we played a very competitive game against a great ball club that is ranked 10th in the state in Class 4,” said Sikeston coach Jacob May. “I think defensively and offensively we played very sound and mistake free.”
SIKESTON, MO
coloradocommunitymedia.com

Softball playoffs: Legacy moves on to state 5A tournament

Legacy High School took its place at the state 5A softball tournament by winning its two regional round playoff games on the Lightning's field Oct. 16. LHS had to rally in the seventh inning for a come-from-behind, 8-7 win over Heritage in the first game. Kendall Aragon reached base on an error to drive home Kate Walker with the winning run.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Tulsa World

Defending champion Coweta rallies to reach 5A softball title game

OKLAHOMA CITY — After a pitchers’ duel in the opener, there were fireworks from the beginning of the second Class 5A softball semifinal Friday afternoon at Hall of Fame Stadium. The defending state champion Coweta Tigers dug an early hole and clawed their way out with a six-run sixth inning...
COWETA, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Coweta rallies past Guthrie Softball at State

The further a team advances in post-season the more it hurts when it comes to an end. The Guthrie Lady Jays felt that emotion on Thursday at Hall of Fame Stadium. Coweta scored twice in their final at bat to squeeze past Guthrie, 3-2, in the first-round game of the Class 5A state tournament in Oklahoma City.
GUTHRIE, OK
northglenn-thorntonsentinel.com

5A softball: Horizon sails through to state tournament

Horizon High School has a seat at the table for this week's state 5A tournament. It begins Friday, oct. 23, at Aurora Sports Park, East Colfax Avenue east of Tower Road. The Hawks beat Highlands Ranch 14-1, behind four RBIs from Madison Vollmar and three more from Lily Mohr. Hadley Hudson threw a four-hitter to pick up the win.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers
Central Michigan Life

Late errors cost volleyball in loss to BGSU

Although they fought valiantly in McGuirk Arena, Central Michigan volleyball couldn’t stop the force that is Bowling Green State on Thursday, eventually losing 3-0. The Chippewas fall to 8-11 on the season and 2-5 in Mid-American Conference play. BGSU improves to 11-6 on the year. They are a perfect 7-0 in MAC play.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Columbus Telegram

Final state softball thoughts: A home run for Lincoln softball

There were a lot of home runs at this year's state softball tournament. For the Capital City, the biggest home run didn't exactly go over the fence. But when Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East each stood on the first- and third-base lines as the final teams standing prior to the Class A championship game, it marked a big swing for Lincoln softball.
LINCOLN, NE
Coeur d'Alene Press

5A REGION 1 BOYS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP: Clicked in for the final run

COEUR d’ALENE — After falling short in 2020, then again in the 2019 5A Region 1 boys soccer championship, Lake City made sure of one thing when they got that game on its home soil on Wednesday. They finished. Senior midfielder Kohrt Weber had an assist for the Timberwolves, who...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
uofoathletics.com

Tigers Score Late, Upend Eagles 2-1

East Texas Baptist University 2, University oof the Ozarks 1. Records: University of the Ozarks (6-5-1, 3-3-1 ASC), East Texas Baptist University (2-2-8, 1-4-1 ASC) East Texas Baptist University scored the game-winning goal with about two minutes remaining to upend the Eagles 2-1 Thursday night in Marshall, Texas. The Tigers scored both goals near the end of each half. Just as it appeared the match would be scoreless at halftime, the Tigers scored with about 30 seconds remaining in the half. With the Tigers leading 1-0, Lorfils Milord answered with a goal in the 71st minute to even the match 1-1. The match seemed to be headed to overtime, but the Tigers again scored late. The Eagles owned a 5-3 corner kick advantage. The Eagles held a 17-10 shots advantage.
MARSHALL, TX
Tulsa World

High school football, Week 8: Choctaw grinds out 41-28 road win at Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS — There’s one thing that Sand Springs and Choctaw have in common. Both teams’ coaches had to tip their hats to the other side at the end of Friday’s game. “That’s a really good football team,” Sand Springs coach Bobby Klinck said. “Hats off to them.”. “So proud...
midkansasonline.com

Darrah, Becker finish 1-2 at WSL final

HARVEY COUNTY WEST PARK – Canton-Galva’s Christian Darrah and Morgan Becker finished 1-2 on Thursday in the Wheat State League Cross Country Championships. Darrah ran a 17:07, while Becker turned in a 17:43. The Eagles were second as a team as Garrett Silsby was 12th in 21:11 and Ethan Alkire was 18th in a time of 24:59.
CANTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy