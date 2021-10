Lugoff Elgin’s Jake Morris hit Chirstian Golden for a Demon touchdown to tie the game up at 21. On the following kickoff Lugoff Elgin recovered the kickoff deep in RNE territory. Asher Warner would come out to hit a 25 yard field to give Lugoff Elgin the 24-21 win. This Friday night the Lugoff Elgin Demons will travel over to Memorial Stadium to face A.C. Flora airtime on 98.7FM and 1590 AM Carolina’s Country Classics is set for 7pm. Don’t Forget you can listen to on our website Kool1027.com, download our free app by going to your app store and searching for WCAM Country or simply tell your Alexa Device to open Carolina’s Country Classics.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO