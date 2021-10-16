Team J. Korda gets Aramco Team Series win in a playoff ... in the dark

The Red Sox are certainly a major surprise to make it as far as they have, and that fact is clearly shown in the odds for the World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook. That said, there is another surprise on the list, and they actually have worse odds. That would be the Braves, who come in with slightly lower odds than Boston. It makes sense as the Braves have sort of come out of nowhere themselves, somehow making the playoffs after a midseason injury to their best player, Ronald Acuña Jr. They seemingly got boosted a bit by playing in what was a weak NL East, but they also passed a significant test by beating an underrated Brewers team.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO