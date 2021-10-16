People in the Neighborhood: Artist Cansas Christiansen

Janie Taylor, who lives on Maple Avenue, set up three skeletons in her yard along with her husband, Andy Rose. On Oct. 13, three girls and their mothers stopped to take a picture with the skeletons. She said dozens of people have done so, but this time the girls were dressed like the skeletons, in matching shirts and copying their poses. Taylor said she and Rose are also incorporating a food drive into their skeleton display. People are asked to leave canned food, and Taylor said she and Rose will divide the items among blessing boxes around town and to New Hope Food Pantry. People are also asked to “friend” Danville Skeletons on Facebook and add their photos to the gallery to spread the word about the food drive. The girls pictured are, from left: Madison Bowling, Abby Mazurek and Olivia Clemons. – Photo submitted.

DANVILLE, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO